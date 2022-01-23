Jai Field desperate to make up for lost time at Wigan Warriors

Jai Field is determined to make up for lost time with the Wigan Warriors this season.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Warriors from NRL side Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2021 season endured a miserable time due to injuries.

He suffered a torn hamstring on his Super League debut in the win over Leigh Centurions in round one. He returned later in August, but never really regained full fitness, managing only three starts and one substitute appearance.

But now he is fully fit ahead of the new campaign and is eager to show everyone what he is capable of.

“Last year was disappointing,” said Field.

“Everyone knows what happened in the first game when I tore the muscle off the bone. But now I am feeling really good. I’ve had a good pre-season and I am feeling fit and strong.

Field paid tribute to the club for the way his injury was treated. He never felt he was battling the injury on his own.

“The club was great with me. I had all the boys around me. They were unreal. Jacko (Jackson Hastings) looked after me for a bit straight after the surgery because I couldn’t really fend for myself. I just got stuck into my rehab, trying my best to get back as soon as I could.

“There was always someone available for a chat or coffee. The support was unreal and the club made me feel part of it always. I would go to the team meetings and although I couldn’t train, I felt involved.

“For this season, I am taking it week by week. We have a new coach with new philosophies, so everyone is buying into it. I just want to play every game and stay healthy.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.