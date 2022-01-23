Why Jake Trueman believes Danny Richardson partnership at Castleford Tigers can still be success

Jake Trueman believes he can build a successful partnership with Danny Richardson this season if both can stay fit.

The pair have been team-mates at Castleford Tigers for the past two years, but hopes of a flourishing, all-English halfback combination have yet to come to fruition, not helped by both missing significant spells through injury and loss of form.

However, 22-year-old Trueman insists he and Richardson can still realise their potential as the Tigers’ leading duo.

“I enjoy playing with Danny, I think he complements my game as an organising half, and it lets me play freely,” said Trueman.

“We only played seven or eight games together last year, so we didn’t get much consistency, but hopefully we can both stay fit and build a really good partnership.”

There is competition in the halfback positions this year, not just from Gareth O’Brien but also new signing Callum McLelland, an off-season addition from Leeds Rhinos, who is currently recovering from a knee injury and will miss the start of the campaign.

“It will be good to have competition for places from Callum when he’s back in the fold,” added Trueman.

Meanwhile, winger James Clare is facing a ban of up to five matches for punching during their pre-season game at York City Knights.

The Tigers last week revealed their squad numbers, with new signings Jake Mamo and George Lawler taking the number four and ten shirts respectively from departing favourites Michael Shenton and Grant Millington, while fellow arrivals Bureta Faraimo, Kenny Edwards and Joe Westerman also have starting numbers.

Castleford Tigers 2022 squad numbers: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Jordan Turner, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 16 Callum McLelland, 17 Mahe Fonua, 18 Jacques O’Neill, 19 Tyla Hepi, 20 James Clare, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 25 Suaia Matagi, 27 Lewis Peachey, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 30 Sosaia Feki, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 32 Cain Robb, 33 Jason Qareqare, 34 Jack Sadler, 35 Nathan Carter, 36 Mackenzie Scurr.

