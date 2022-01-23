Leeds Rhinos’ Tom Briscoe anticipating testimonial clash with Hull FC

Leeds Rhinos winger Tom Briscoe wants his long-awaited testimonial against his former club Hull FC to be a crowd pleaser as well as a key part of both sides’ preparations for the new season.

And the 31-year-old England international believes Sunday’s Headingley meeting has all the ingredients to provide a tasty appetiser to what both clubs hope will be a big campaign.

It sets up the chance of a quick return to Leeds for Hull new boy Luke Gale as new Rhinos halfbacks Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer continue to hone their partnership.

“It’s all dropped quite nicely, especially given Luke’s move,” said Briscoe, a Featherstone Lions product who had six seasons at Hull before joining Leeds in 2014.

“Because of the pandemic, I’ve had to wait to start my testimonial, and it’s been condensed to three months, but it’s great to have a game like this.

“It’s two big clubs, not too far apart, who have both made signings that fans will want to see.”

Briscoe says he has enjoyed looking back over his career, explaining: “When you’re in the thick of the season, you’re always caught up in thinking about the next match, but I’ve had a reason to look back.

“Hull was a huge part of my career. I had a long spell there, played in two Challenge Cup finals and made my England debut, and I learned a huge amount, which has stood me in good stead.

“I’ve always enjoyed going back there with Leeds, and while I get a bit of stick from the Hull fans during matches, I’ve always tried to acknowledge them before and after, and had a good response.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.