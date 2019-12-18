Jake Connor gets number six jersey at Hull FC

Jake Connor has been given the number six jersey at Hull FC next season.
The 25-year-old has been given the starting halfback number for the new campaign in what will be a big boost for the Great Britain international.
Connor’s desire to play in the halves has been well documented in the press. Yet the Halifax-born star has been used predominantly at centre both domestically and internationally during the last few years.
But the decision to give him the number six jersey suggests a more prolonged spell in the halves next year. He takes the jersey off Albert Kelly, who will now wear the number 14 jersey made vacant by Connor himself.
Connor has had an inconsistent year. Despite showing signs of his undoubted brilliance, he also drew criticism for his inconsistency and petulance. He ended the year with six tries in 26 games for the club, and was sin-binned three times.
However, Lee Radford has now put trust in him to deliver the goods next year.
New signings Adam Swift, Josh Jones, Manu Ma’u and Ligi Sao have all received starting squad numbers.
Hull FC squad numbers
1. Jamie Shaul
2. Bureta Faraimo
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Josh Griffin
5. Adam Swift
6. Jake Connor
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Chris Satae
11. Josh Jones
12. Manu Ma’u
13. Ligi Sao
14. Albert Kelly
15. Joe Cator
16. Jordan Johnstone
17. Matty Dawson-Jones
19. Masi Matongo
20. Brad Fash
21. Jordan Lane
22. Josh Bowden
23. Andre Savelio
24. Mahe Fonua
25. Connor Wynne
26. Kieran Buchanan
27. Liam Harris
28. Lewis Bienek
29. Gareth Ellis
30. Jack Brown
31. Cameron Scott
33. Ratu Naulago