Jake Connor injury confirmed as timescale put on Hull FC star’s absence

Hull FC star Jake Connor will miss the start of the Super League season with a fractured hand.

The fullback was forced off with the injury in the first half of Hull’s pre-season defeat at Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, in Tom Briscoe’s testimonial match.

Head coach Brett Hodgson suspected a break after the game at Headingley and scans have revealed the injury, though it is not as severe as first feared.

Connor will definitely miss Hull’s opening fixture on Sunday week at Wakefield Trinity, and likely the home clash with St Helens the following week.

“It could be anywhere around three or four weeks,” said Hodgson. “He might miss the first round or two and see how it goes from there.”

Meanwhile, there has been positive news on youngster Davy Litten, who was stretchered off in the Leeds match following a collision.

The club said on social media after the match that it was only a precaution and that, after a doctor assessment, he had returned to the group.