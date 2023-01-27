Jake Connor stands by claim Huddersfield Giants have the best squad in Super League

JAKE CONNOR turned a few heads when he claimed that Huddersfield Giants have the best squad in Super League at the club’s launch back in December.

Of course, head coach Ian Watson has been extremely active in terms of transfers with the likes of Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters, Jake Bibby, Harry Rushton and Connor himself just some of those that have walked through the doors at the John Smith’s Stadium ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Citing the brilliant balance in youth and experience within Watson’s side, when asked if he stood by those comments, Connor was confident.

“Yeah definitely (I stand by that). They misunderstood what I said – I said squad not team,” Connor told Giants TV.

“We’ve got a big squad with the majority having played Super League. They aren’t just going to fill in but they will play well when called upon.

“We’ve got a great mix, you’ve got your older heads with experience. Chris Hill has come back in having had a great World Cup.

“Jermaine McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe have been around for ages. Luke Yates is the cog in the team, the likes of Tui (Lolohea) have played in the World Cup and big games.

“Chuck them young guys in there like Will Pryce and Olly Russell and you’ve got a great mixture. We’ve got an exciting time ahead of us.

On returning to the club which gave Connor a major step in his Super League career, the maverick is excited and has waxed lyrical about working under head coach Ian Watson.

“It’s been great, I’ve really enjoyed the start of it. I’ve been in rehab so I haven’t had a chance to be with the squad fully yet,” Connor continued.

“I can see why they are a top team, they all work hard and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“You can tell that he’s a proper coach. Working under some people, they aren’t as detailed as him or have the knowledge he does.

“You can tell the way the team plays and the philosophies he’s got, the team is going to go far this season.”