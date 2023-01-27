Breaking: RFL confirms no bans or cautions for last round of rugby league friendlies

THERE were a number of pre-season friendlies that took place last weekend with the likes of Wakefield Trinity taking on Halifax Panthers and Featherstone Rovers hosting Hull KR.

In the week following games, clubs and fans are usually waiting with baited breath at the potential charges that may follow.

However, the RFL has confirmed that no bans or cautions were handed out by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel with the meeting taking place yesterday.

There has been a new direction taken by the governing body with more fines set to be handed out rather than bans for Grade A and Grade B charges.

Leeds Rhinos star James Donaldson became the first player to be adjudged on the tweaked disciplinary rulings that came into being before Christmas.

Donaldson was charged with a Grade B Dangerous Throw in the Rhinos’ loss to Wakefield Trinity, which would have resulted in a 1-2 match ban in 2022, but now such a Grade B offence is punishable by either a fine or a one-match ban.

For Donaldson, he received the former, with a £250 fine being handed to him.