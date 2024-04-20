Jake Connor takes jibe at Leeds fans taunts as Huddersfield star comments on impressive win and England potential

JAKE CONNOR was in great form as Huddersfield Giants ran out 30-24 winners against Leeds Rhinos.

The fullback, though missing three late conversions, ran the show on the field with the likes of Esan Marsters and Adam Swift also impressing.

Connor reflected on the 30-24 win, saying: “It was pretty mad and I can’t really remember it. We came out for the second-half and started fast.

“We went bang, bang with two tries and then they did the same so we were back to square one. Any win at Headingley is a great win and we’ve done well to come back here.

“We will be made up, it was a tough game at Catalans which can take it out of you and coming here is no easy gig. They took some energy out of us.”

Connor was subject to a cacophony of noise from the infamous South Stand as he lined up his kicks and it’s fair to say he had a cheeky response

“It’s the loudest I heard them all game! I kicked six out of six in the warmup but i couldn’t kick them during the game.”

So where has Connor’s form come from after a disappointing 2023?

“I feel like I’m building. Last year was a struggle for me, it was a new team and two big operations and I wasn’t bang at it.

“I was overweight, I’m in good shape and I’m feeling better. I’m feeling myself again.”

Does Connor still harbour those England ambitions?

“I don’t know, there are some wonderful players for England but I just want to get my own form back.

“When I’m playing with a smile on my face that’s when I’m at my best.”

