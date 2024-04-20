Sky Sports pundit links Hull FC with rival Super League head coach

SKY SPORTS pundit Brian Carney has linked Hull FC with rival Super League head coach Paul Rowley.

The Black and Whites went down 58-0 to St Helens over the weekend in yet another bitter defeat for the East Yorkshire club – a defeat that consigned Hull to second bottom in the Super League table.

Tony Smith is no longer head coach after he exited the club over a week ago with interim boss Simon Grix given the chance to turn things around.

However, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from turning with Carney commenting that the Black and Whites could be set to move for Rowley, who has a burgeoning reputation as getting the best out of a squad with limited resources.

Carney explained: “Salford Red Devils fans won’t like us speculating about that but they’ve had their players picked from a coach from their squad and I’m hearing that the coach is certainly in the sights.

“I never reveal my sources but I’ve had a text.”

Fellow Sky Sports pundit, Jon Wilkin, then explained why it would be a no-brainer to go after Rowley: “Why wouldn’t you? He’s a genius with limited resources.

“Hull have just got limited resources, so who’s the best man in the business to get the best out of rinsing every bit of moisture out of your squad? Well, it’s Paul Rowley.”

It remains to be seen in which direction the Black and Whites go in since Richie Myler took over as director of rugby, but an appointment isn’t expected to be too far away.

