Clock-Maroons clash off

Today’s fixture between Clock Face Miners and Dewsbury Moor Maroons in the National Conference League’s First Division has been postponed.
The game, between a Miners outfit that is second-from-bottom of the table and the section’s leaders, has fallen victim to a waterlogged pitch as the impact of the sustained heavy rains throughout the country continues.
TotalRL.com has asked NCL bosses to advise if any other of today’s matches also fall victim to the weather. Updates will follow if that turns out to be the case.
National Conference League
Fixtures
Saturday 20 April 2024
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet ARLFC v Heworth
Kells v West Hull
Lock Lane v West Bowling
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
Siddal v Wath Brow Hornets
York Acorn v Thatto Heath Crusaders
DIVISION ONE
Clock Face Miners v Dewsbury Moor Maroons – postponed (waterlogged pitch)
Hull Dockers v Crosfields
Oulton Raiders v Waterhead Warriors
Skirlaugh v Ince Rose Bridge
Wigan St Patricks v Stanningley
Woolston Rovers v Leigh Miners Rangers
DIVISION TWO
Barrow Island v Saddleworth Rangers
Ellenborough Rangers v Dewsbury Celtic
Millom v Thornhill Trojans
Normanton Knights v Shaw Cross Sharks
Oldham St Annes v Myton Warriors
Pilkington Recs v Wigan St Judes
DIVISION THREE
East Leeds v Hensingham
Featherstone Lions v Drighlington
Leigh East v Beverley
Seaton Rangers v Distington
