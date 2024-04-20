Clock-Maroons clash off

Today’s fixture between Clock Face Miners and Dewsbury Moor Maroons in the National Conference League’s First Division has been postponed.

The game, between a Miners outfit that is second-from-bottom of the table and the section’s leaders, has fallen victim to a waterlogged pitch as the impact of the sustained heavy rains throughout the country continues.

TotalRL.com has asked NCL bosses to advise if any other of today’s matches also fall victim to the weather. Updates will follow if that turns out to be the case.

National Conference League

Fixtures

Saturday 20 April 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet ARLFC v Heworth

Kells v West Hull

Lock Lane v West Bowling

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

Siddal v Wath Brow Hornets

York Acorn v Thatto Heath Crusaders

DIVISION ONE

Clock Face Miners v Dewsbury Moor Maroons – postponed (waterlogged pitch)

Hull Dockers v Crosfields

Oulton Raiders v Waterhead Warriors

Skirlaugh v Ince Rose Bridge

Wigan St Patricks v Stanningley

Woolston Rovers v Leigh Miners Rangers

DIVISION TWO

Barrow Island v Saddleworth Rangers

Ellenborough Rangers v Dewsbury Celtic

Millom v Thornhill Trojans

Normanton Knights v Shaw Cross Sharks

Oldham St Annes v Myton Warriors

Pilkington Recs v Wigan St Judes

DIVISION THREE

East Leeds v Hensingham

Featherstone Lions v Drighlington

Leigh East v Beverley

Seaton Rangers v Distington