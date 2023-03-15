Jake Mamo breaks silence on Castleford Tigers exit and retirement

JAKE MAMO has broken his silence on his retirement from Castleford Tigers and rugby league.

The 28-year-old began his career in his home country of Australia with Newcastle Knights before making the switch to Super League in 2017, going on to represent the likes of Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves.

However, the back injury he suffered in the wake of a 24-6 home defeat to St Helens has convinced Mamo to hang up his boots.

“There were a lot of factors that came into the decision with the main one being that I’ve suffered too many head knocks and injuries. I suffered a bad back injury in my last game against Saints and I couldn’t move for three days after that. I thought to myself that I never want to feel like that ever again,” Mamo said.

“Rugby league has given me a lot and also given me the chance to move over here to the UK. I’ve had good relationships with fans at all the clubs I have been at and that is going to be the thing I miss the most.

“The Castleford fans especially because I always spent time after the games getting round to talk to them and they’ve been really good to me.

“I look back on my time at Cas fondly and I have enjoyed my couple of years at the club but felt this was the right decision for me moving forward.”

The retirement of Mamo does free up a quota space for Castleford to use going forward.