Huddersfield Giants’ Theo Fages set for long-term spell on sidelines as Ian Watson gives Jake Connor update

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Theo Fages could be out for three months in a heavy blow for the Super League side

Fages limped off during Huddersfield’s 36-6 demolition of Castleford Tigers last week, and now head coach Ian Watson has revealed the halfback could be out for 12 weeks.

“It’s a high grade soleus, it’s behind his calf. It can be anywhere around 12 weeks,” Watson said.

“He didn’t look good in training in the way he was walking around the field. When he’s out of his boot he is limping. He wasn’t good earlier in the week but he’s got his head around it now.

“We are in a better position this year than this time last year. Olly Russell needs to step up and effectively be Theo.”

This week’s fixture against Wigan Warriors, however, will come too soon for new signing Jake Connor.

“It is a week too early for Jake Connor, he wanted to be named when he saw Theo was injured but we felt it was important that he was fully right. Fingers crossed he will feature in the next two weeks,” Watson continued.

“He even asked me to put him on the bench this week but I told him no, we need to get some fitness work into him. It becomes even more important now with losing Theo.”