Andy Last explains why Castleford Tigers aren’t firing as he gives updates on Paul McShane, Joe Westerman and Bureta Faraimo

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has explained just why the West Yorkshire side isn’t firing in Super League 2023 so far.

The Tigers have lost four games in a row at the start of the season, but it’s not for a lack of quality with Last explaining that the current run of form is down to confidence,

“It’s been a challenge, last week’s performance wasn’t what we were expecting and at the level we needed. We have obviously have a couple of knocks from the contest against Huddersfield,” Last said.

“We are going into the game looking to put in a good performance against Leeds. It’s just about reminding them what they are good of, footage of when they are doing things well, in their groove and confident.

“We are trying to boost their confidence from positive reinforcement and how we speak to players and the words I am using and being positive.

“I’ve got to lead the team and lead them in a manner which is positive and shows resilience and wants to get out of the position that we find ourselves in. I’ve got to be confident in my messaging.

“It is confidence and second guessing themselves, we played a trial game against Huddersfield and we seemed calm and composed and in sync. It’s unravelled in four weeks and it’s disappointing because the players are experienced.”

Last will hopefully see the return of captain Paul McShane after the hooker missed the 36-6 Huddersfield loss through injury.

“He’s got a good chance, he’s got through the team run well so there will be every chance he will play.

“He’s the captain and when he’s on he’s a very good nine and up there with one of the best in the competition. Hopefully he will get back to the level we know he is capable of.”

Last has also given an update on Bureta Faraimo and Joe Westerman.

“Bureta has a hamstring, he will be fine. Joe Westerman picked up a knock in his back with a bit of sciatica but he has come through treatment.”