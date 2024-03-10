James Ford reacts to Featherstone Rovers’ brilliant win over Wakefield Trinity with one injury blow

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS ran out 14-10 winners against Wakefield Trinity this afternoon following a five-minute period of Golden Point.

10-10 after 84 minutes, up stepped Featherstone winger Gareth Gale, who picked up a loose ball to run 60 metres and cap off a memorable afternoon for Rovers.

Rovers head coach James Ford was happy to say the least after the game.

“I’m pleased to win, both sets of players worked tremendously hard and I’m really proud of our players’ efforts. It could have gone either way and I’m delighted to be in the next round,” Ford told League Express.

“Talking specifically about us and not in comparison with Wakefield, I thought we worked really hard, everyone know their role and when we were under pressure, we just stuck to it.

“There wasn’t a massive difference between the teams and we were very evenly matched. Unfortunately for Wakefield, they made an error and we capitalised on it to win it.”

Ford did have an injury concern with Jack Bussey leaving the field after just five minutes with injury.

“He tweaked his hamstring really early, but it’s far too early to give a diagnosis.”

