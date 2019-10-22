James Graham to captain Great Britain in 50th international appearance

James Graham will make his 50th international appearance when he captains Great Britain against Tonga Invitational XIII.

The 34-year-old Liverpudlian is the only member of the Great Britain squad to have previously played for the Lions, making five appearances in 2006-7.

Alongside that he has made 44 England appearances, meaning he will bring up an international half-century on Saturday.

Graham will become only the fourth British player in the history of Rugby League to reach a half-century – following Jim Sullivan, Mick Sullivan and Adrian Morley.

They were joined last autumn by the former New Zealand captain Ruben Wiki, and the Australian trio of Darren Lockyer, Cameron Smith and Petero Civoniceva – who also represented Fiji – as the seven players to be awarded Golden Caps by the Rugby League International Federation in recognition of their achievement in winning 50 international caps.

Now Graham is set to become the eighth recipient of a Golden Cap.

Zak Hardaker is set to start at centre ahead of Jake Connor, while Lachlan Coote will play at fullback. Jackson Hastings will also debut alongside Gareth Widdop in the halves.

Great Britain

1. Lachlan Coote (Windsor Wolves, St Helens)

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Deighton Juniors, Huddersfield Giants)

3. Zak Hardaker (Featherstone Lions, Wigan Warriors)

4. Oliver Gildart (Wigan St Patricks, Wigan Warriors)

5. Ryan Hall (Oulton Raiders, Sydney Roosters)

6. Gareth Widdop (Kings Cross, St George Illawarra Dragons)

7. Jackson Hastings (Western Suburbs Red Devils, Salford Red Devils)

8. Chris Hill (New Springs Lions, Warrington Wolves)

9. Josh Hodgson (East Hull, Canberra Raiders)

10. Luke Thompson (Bold Miners, St Helens)

11. John Bateman (Bradford Dudley Hill, Wigan Warriors)

12. Elliott Whitehead (West Bowling, Canberra Raiders)

13. James Graham (c) (Thatto Heath, St George Illawarra Dragons)

14. Josh Jones (Blackbrook, Salford Red Devils)

15. Tom Burgess (Dewsbury Moor, South Sydney Rabbitohs)

16. Jonny Lomax (Orrell St James, St Helens)

17. Alex Walmsley (Dewsbury Celtic, St Helens)

18. Jake Connor (Siddal, Hull FC)

19. Jack Hughes (Golborne Parkside, Warrington Wolves)

20. George Williams (Wigan St Patricks, Wigan Warriors)

21. Daryl Clark (Fryston Warriors, Warrington Wolves)

Tonga Invitational XIII:

Will Hopoate

David Fusitu’a

Michael Jennings

Kotoni Staggs

Daniel Tupou

Tuimoala Lolohea

Ata Hingano

Andrew Fifita

Siliva Havili

Sio Siua Taukeiaho ©

Ben Murdoch-Masila

Manu Ma’u

Jason Taumalolo ©

Interchange (from):

Sione Katoa

Addin Fonua-Blake

John Asiata

Sitili Tupouniua

Junior Tatola

Konrad Hurrell

Tesi Niu