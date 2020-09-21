Jamie Ellis cleared of bite allegation

Jamie Ellis has been cleared of an alleged bite on Leeds’ James Donaldson in the first half of their Challenge Cup clash.

The referee, Liam Moore, investigated the situation on-field alongside James Child and placed Ellis on report. However, the match review panel minutes article, which elaborates on every incident in more detail, has said that there’s no case for Ellis to answer to, thus clearing him of any wrongdoing.

Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield) was issued with a Grade A charge for Dangerous Contact on Bill Tupou, while Manu M’au (Hull FC) was charged for a Grade A high tackle on Joe Burgess. Both players receives zero match penalty notices.

Brad Fash (Hull FC) was issued a caution for dangerous contact on Ethan Havard.