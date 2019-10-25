Jay Pitts returns to Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity have secured the signing of Jay Pitts on a two-year deal from London Broncos.

The Broncos captain returns to his former club, a decade after leaving following a two-year spell.

Since then, the 29-year-old has played for Leeds, Hull FC, Bradford and London, racking up 250 career appearances.

“To have the opportunity to come back here, where it all started, is massive for me and all of my family. I’m Wakefield born and bred so it’s really special.

“I’ve always kept my eye on Wakefield. They did a lot for me when I was younger and they gave me my first shot at Super League rugby, first-team rugby and academy rugby. I spent a lot of time here and there were people that invested a lot of time into me so to come back here and be able to repay them is a massive honour for me.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all of the lads and getting to know everyone. It’s an exciting time for me and I’m glad to be coming back home to Wakefield.”

Trinity’s Head Coach Chris Chester added: “There was always a willingness to get Jay back to Wakefield. We spoke to his agent quite regularly and it was an easy deal to get done.

“Jay’s really excited about joining Wakefield Trinity. I see some real good leadership from him and that’s the reason I wanted to bring him in. I think he’s been exceptional for London Broncos. He can play on the left and on the right too.

“I’ve also got to compliment him and Alex Walker because even though they both knew they had signed elsewhere for 2020, they still gave their all and were very professional in the way they went about their business.”