Jermaine McGillvary reveals the awful injury he played through for Wakefield Trinity during 2024

JERMAINE MCGILLVARY is one of rugby league’s most revered characters.

Having spent 16 seasons with Huddersfield Giants in which he registered 209 tries in just over 300 appearances, McGillvary spent the last year of his rugby league career helping Wakefield Trinity back to the Super League after a year in the Championship.

Scoring a further 16 tries in 17 appearances for Daryl Powell’s side in the second tier, 36-year-old McGillvary hung up his boots at the end of last season.

With the rugby league fraternity believing that the winger could continue playing on into 2025 given his impact for Wakefield when he was on the field, McGillvary has now revealed the injury lengths he went to to help Trinity last season.

“I first ruptured my tricep against Siddal away of all places. I damaged and ruptured my tricep,” McGillvary told the League Express podcast.

“I spent three months out and I feel like it was the first or second game back against Bradford Bulls and I ruptured it again.

“I had another scan and they told me to either retire there and then or wait until the end of the season which is why I had that big strapping on my arm.

“I’ve just had it done five weeks ago and it’s feeling better already. It’s not yet back to normal, it’s a three month injury.

“I’m now around a quarter of the way through but compared to when I last did and had to get back to playing, I’m now more relaxed about it.”

