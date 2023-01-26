Jeylan Hodgson – nephew of ex-Hull KR star Josh Hodgson and brother of ex-Castleford Tigers man Bailey Hodgson – signs for Super League side

THERE is a new Hodgson on the prowl in rugby league!

After uncle Josh lit up Super League and the NRL and brother Bailey now heading for the Newcastle Knights’ first-team, teenager Jeylan Hodgson has signed terms with Super League side Hull FC.

Jeylan spent 2022 with the Newcastle Knights, where his brother Bailey is currently vying for a place, but he will now be back home for 2023 following his move to the Black and Whites on a professional contract.

A hooker like his uncle, Jeylan is expected to have a big future ahead of him in rugby league and was gleefully snapped up by Hull’s Head of Youth, Pete Riding.

Of course, Josh has carved out a reputation for himself as one of the best English talents to have made the trip Down Under to the NRL whilst Bailey is attempting to do the same with the Knights after two horror injuries in 2022.

Josh made the move to the Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2023 season after eight seasons with the Canberra Raiders.

The hooker had progressed through the Hull FC ranks, debuting in 2009 before leaving after just two appearances for local rivals Hull KR.

In five seasons, Hodgson made almost 150 appearances for Rovers before making a big move to Australia ahead of the 2015 season to sign with the Raiders.

He went on to play 138 appearances in the capital before his capture by the Eels for 2023.