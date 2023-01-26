Super League rivals missed out on signing new Huddersfield Giants recruit

AS Super League clubs looked to complete their transfer business early for the 2023 season, it’s not a surprise that clubs often fight rivals to get their man.

For one Huddersfield Giants recruit, that much was true, according to French newspaper L’Independant.

The French publication has reported that new Giants star Esan Marsters, who joined the Huddersfield side from NRL side Gold Coast Titans where he made nine appearances, was also chased by the Catalans Dragons.

Of course, the Dragons’ recruitment drive is not yet over when considering that they still have two quota spots left to fill which makes for an interesting few weeks at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in order to get ready for the new campaign.

L’Independant also claimed that both Joey Leilua and Ricky Leutele were targets for Catalans, but the former decided to stay with Featherstone Rovers and the latter signed for the Leigh Leopards.

In terms of strengthening their outside backs, the Dragons have brought in Adam Keighran from the Sydney Roosters, but Steve McNamara wants more, especially with the news that winger Fouad Yaha will miss the start of the Super League season.

Yaha, Mike McMeeken, Sam Tomkins and Tyrone May are all said to be out for the early part of the new campaign, with the Dragons lacking numbers as things stand.