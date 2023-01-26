Jake Connor on how Huddersfield Giants move came about, why he moved and Hull FC fans’ messages

WHEN new Huddersfield Giants signing Jake Connor made the move to the John Smith’s Stadium, there were a few gasps of surprise.

One of Hull FC’s main men, topping the try assist charts in the 2022 Super League season, Connor left to join Ian Watson’s side on a three-year deal.

Now he has revealed how the move came about.

“It happened quite quick, there was a bit of a talk at first and then it went quiet,” Connor told Giants TV.

“Then over a couple of days it accelerated. It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“Watto (Ian Watson) has got a good team here heading in a good direction. They didn’t achieve what they wanted to last year but that’s a big part of me joining, moving in the right direction.”

Connor also revealed the positive messages he was given by both Hull and Huddersfield fans ahead of the move.

“It was a good reaction, it put a smile on my face and I was excited to see what peoples thoughts were,” Connor continued.

“It happened so quick, I’ve had some good messages off both sides and moving over the Huddersfield fans have welcomed me.

“I like to read the messages to see what people are saying about me but it doesn’t bother me.”

Connor has been part of a major signing spree by Ian Watson, with the playmaker joining the likes of Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama, Harry Rushton and Jake Bibby at the John Smith’s Stadium.

And after missing out on the Challenge Cup in 2022 as well as a run in the Super League play-offs, the Giants will certainly be aiming for more in 2023.