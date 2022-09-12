Joey Leilua among three big Featherstone Rovers stars to sign for 2023

Featherstone Rovers have announced the agreement of new contracts with Joey Leilua, Mark Kheirallah and Johnathon Ford for the 2023 season.

Brian McDermott’s side are about to embark on the Championship play-off campaign after finishing the regular season in second place.

The signing of powerful back Leilua ahead of 2022 was a real signal of their intent to reach Super League, and the former Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers man has now committed to another year in West Yorkshire.

Meanwhile fullback Kheirallah and halfback Ford were picked up following a vaccine row at Toulouse Olympique, who they had helped to promotion the previous season.

“Attracting players of this calibre is one thing, but being able to retain them shows the environment we’ve built and how we’ve helped these players settle into life at Featherstone,” said Rovers chairman Mark Campbell.

Featherstone say that all three have committed to the club for another year regardless of which division they end up playing in.