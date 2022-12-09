Joey Leilua staying at Featherstone Rovers despite sizeable Super League offer

JOEY LEILUA is staying at Featherstone Rovers despite a sizeable offer from a Super League club.

Earlier today, French newspaper L’Independant reported that Catalans Dragons had been chasing Leilua in a bid to fill the holes left by Dean Whare and Samisoni Langi.

Both Whare and Langi have departed the Stade Gilbert Brutus as Steve McNamara attempts to rebuild his squad for Super League 2023.

However, League Express understands that Leilua will not be one of those in McNamara’s thinking for 2023 despite Catalans putting forward a big package deal to take the former Samoa international.

Featherstone received an approach from Catalans, but the move didn’t go anywhere with Leilua now firmly focused on achieving promotion to Super League with Rovers after missing out in 2022.

The West Yorkshire club were tipped as favourites for promotion before a ball was kicked last season, but continued heavy recruitment from the Leigh Leopards saw Adrian Lam’s men win three of their four fixtures against Rovers.

Moving forward, Rovers have recruited strongly for 2023 with new head coach Sean Long bringing in his former St Helens teammate Leon Pryce as his assistant coach as well as the likes of Toulouse Olympique centre Chris Hankinson and Warrington Wolves halfback Riley Dean.