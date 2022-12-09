Jesse Sene-Lefao on his time at Castleford Tigers, his exit and relationship with now Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell

JESSE SENE-LEFAO quickly became a fans’ favourite in his time at the Castleford Tigers.

Having joined the Super League club in 2017 from the NRL, Sene-Lefao took over the Jungle with his infectious enthusiasm and his determination to improve those around him.

At the time, in 2017, Castleford were building something special under then head coach Daryl Powell – and the Tigers came within 80 minutes of a first-ever Grand Final win.

Of course, the Tigers did win the League Leaders’ Shield in the first time in their history and Sene-Lefao will always look back with fondness at his time at the Jungle and his relationship with Powell.

“Me and Daryl have a lot of history because he was the coach that brought me over. He saw something me and I will always have the respect for the man,” Sene-Lefao told League Express.

“I was a part of a very special team there especially in 2017 and I loved my time there. Overall, where Cas was at the time and where they are now, it’s been a really good step forward for the club and I’m glad I had an impact at the club. I left on a good note, it wasn’t an ugly leave.

“It was nice, everything was set up and the time I had there I’ll always remember. I left with a nice handshake and a cuddle.”

Now, following his exit from the Featherstone Rovers, Sene-Lefao has signed for South Yorkshire club Sheffield Eagles in a bid to help them shock the rest of their Championship rivals and earn a place in Super League.