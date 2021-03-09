John Bateman has his say on Wigan captaincy debate

JOHN BATEMAN says he would happily captain Wigan – but insists there are more suitable candidates to replace Sean O’Loughlin.

Adrian Lam is yet to reveal who will wear the armband after the legendary loose-forward hung up his boots and joined the club’s coaching staff.

Head coach Lam said: “We’re still deciding, and while there’s a big act to follow, we have several good leaders within the squad.”

Bateman, back at Wigan after spending two years in the NRL with Canberra, said: “I would love the captaincy.

“But to be fair, there are plenty of natural leaders here, and you look at the likes of Tommy Leuluai and Liam Farrell as just two examples.

“Both those two have served Wigan so well over the years, they both know the club and the game and are so well respected within the playing group here.”