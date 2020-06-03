John Bateman set for ‘indefinite’ spell on the sidelines

John Bateman’s plans to return to the field have taken a hit after being told he needs further shoulder surgery.

The England and Canberra star was due to return next week but specialists have told him he needs further surgery.

It comes as a bitter blow to the Bradford-born back-rower, who has reportedly been offered a five-year deal to return to Wigan next season.

“I’m gutted to be having surgery again but it’s what’s best for me and the team and to help me get back on the field as soon as possible,” Bateman said.

“I’ll be working harder than ever with my rehab to get myself back on the field with the lads. See you all soon.”