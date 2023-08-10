John Kear on the Castleford Tigers job, Danny Ward’s appointment and his own coaching future

WHEN former Castleford Tigers head coach Andy Last was given his marching orders by the West Yorkshire club last Friday night, fans had differing opinions about who should be appointed.

With just six games to go until the end of the 2023 Super League season, the Tigers are locked with Wakefield Trinity at the bottom of the table with both sides earning just four wins so far.

Having been on the wrong end of a Wakefield revival in 2006 – when John Kear took over the reins at Trinity – some Castleford fans were calling for Kear to be given the Castleford job.

And though the veteran boss was linked with the vacant appointment, Kear has refuted claims that he entered into talks.

“No I didn’t hold talks, I wasn’t going to apply or anything,” Kear told League Express. “If they had talked to me all, that would have been all well and good but Danny Ward was their choice and you’ve got to respect that.”

With the appointment of Ward, Kear thinks that it is a good appointment by the Tigers.

“I think Danny is a good appointment. I think Danny is obviously a highly enthusiastic coach but he is also a knowledgeable coach.

“I think what he did with London Broncos when they were in Super League, Castleford and Wakefield currently would have been delighted with a 20-point return. They would have been safe.

“Castleford have appointed someone who has got experience of being in that tough environment.”

In terms of Kear’s coaching future, he is unsure where his career will take him.

“I don’t know what will happen. At the minute I’m driving to the golf course, I’ve enjoyed watching the Ashes and the golf. I went down to watch Barnsley for their opening game of League One when they won 7-0 and it’s just been a really nice break.

“I honestly don’t know, I will see what unfolds in time.”