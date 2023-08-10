Five potential assistant coaches to Sam Burgess at Warrington Wolves

SAM BURGESS is now the Warrington Wolves’ head coach but one question still remains – who will be his assistant coach?

One assistant coach will be Richard Marshall with Warrington already confirming that appointment, but one position still remains.

Going forward, who could be appointed alongside Burgess?

Lee Briers

Currently assistant coach at Brisbane Broncos, could Lee Briers be tempted back to Warrington after leaving the Cheshire club at the end of 2021? Briers’ impact on Wigan Warriors was evident in 2022 when he was number two to Matt Peet as the Lancashire club lifted the Challenge Cup. The former Wolves’ halfback is highly thought of in both hemispheres so he would take some luring, but it would be a move that would go down well with the Warrington faithful.

Michael Monaghan

Another former Warrington star, Michael Monaghan won three Challenge Cups with the Wolves before hanging up his boots in 2014. From there he became assistant coach at the Catalans Dragons, with the Australian returning to the Manly Sea Eagles as a pathways coach in 2018. It would make sense to bring Monaghan back to the Halliwell Jones Stadium and stranger things have happened as Warrington attempt to rebuild.

John Sutton

Currently a development coach at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, John Sutton had an incredible relationship with Sam Burgess when the pair took to the field for the NRL side. Sutton captained the Rabbitohs to Grand Final success in 2014 and hung up his boots at the end of the 2019 season. It would be a real coup if Sutton came over with Burgess and would certainly add another dimension to the Warrington attack.

Joe O’Callaghan

Another man that Sam Burgess could bring across from Souths could well be Joe O’Callaghan. Currently head of Elite Pathways and Player Development with the Rabbitohs, O’Callaghan was appointed Ireland’s assistant coach at last year’s World Cup. Contracted to the end of the tournament in France in late 2025, it would perhaps make sense for O’Callaghan to make the trip to the northern hemisphere on a permanent basis.

Matt King

Currently assistant coach at Sydney Roosters, Matt King has a long history with Warrington having played for the club between 2008 and 2011, winning the Challenge Cup in 2009 and 2010. King also worked alongside Burgess at the Rabbitohs upon his return to Australia ahead of the 2012 NRL season. King joined the Rabbitohs’ coaching staff Rabbitohs following his retirement at the end of 2013.