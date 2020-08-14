John Kear retains Bradford youngster

Ebon Scurr has put pen-to-paper on a new one-year deal with Bradford Bulls.

Scurr impressed in Bradford’s academy and reserve set-ups and as a result, was handed a first-team debut in last year’s 1895 Cup competition against Barrow. He was ever-present for the Bulls this season prior to the season’s abrupt halt, which was caused by Covid-19.

The 20-year-old played against Super League opposition in Castleford and Leeds in pre-season and has begun learning from experienced teammates such as Anthony England and Steve Crossley.

Bradford boss John Kear explained his reasons behind re-signing Scurr: “Ebon has demonstrated he has a big future but it was no surprise to me how well he played as he did it week in, week out for the academy.”

On Bradford’s academy set-up and its future prospects, Kear had high praise: “We feel we have the infrastructure within our academy to keep producing players.”

“We know we have the right structures in place and it is paying off with the talent that keeps coming from the academy.”