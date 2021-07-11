Johns backs Wolves signing of Williams

Andrew Johns has given his old side Warrington the thumbs up over signing George Williams.

England halfback Williams, who left Australian side Canberra Raiders in May, has joined the Wolves with immediate effect, signing a three-and-a-half year deal.

He had also been pursued by former club Wigan and Leeds, but has opted for Warrington, where Daryl Powell will replace Steve Price as coach next season.

Before that happens, Williams wants to help his new club land a first title since 1955.

And former Newcastle Knights, New South Wales and Australia star halfback Johns, who played a handful of matches for Warrington in 2005, said: “I loved my time in Warrington and seeing George playing there will bring back great memories.

“I wish him all the best. I know he is one of the best in the competition.”

Williams, who helped Wigan become Super League champions in 2016 and 2018, said: “Something they (Warrington) have not done and what people talk about is winning the Grand Final, and that motivates me so much.

“To be in the first Warrington team to win a Grand Final would be special and you’d go down in history. That’s what I’m looking to do.

“It’s a big ask, it doesn’t just come around. We’ve got to work hard, and it starts now, so I’m pumped.”

The 26-year-old, who spent seven seasons on the first-team scene at Wigan before moving to the NRL in 2020, has been training on his own since leaving Canberra due to personal reasons.

Williams is eyeing a debut away to Leigh on Thursday week, July 22. In the following game, Warrington host Wigan on Wednesday, July 28.

The Wolves’ scheduled match at Hull KR on Sunday was postponed due to Covid issues in the home camp.

