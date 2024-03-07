“We should have won that game” – Hull KR boss Willie Peters reflects on Warrington Wolves loss

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has claimed his side “should have won” against Warrington Wolves at Craven Park tonight.

Rovers went down 22-20 to the Wolves after spurning a number of great opportunities with James Batchelor dropping a ball over the line whilst Mikey Lewis’ pass went wayward instead of creating a try.

For Peters, he hailed his side’s efforts but insisted that Rovers should have won the game.

“We had a poor start but I thought we played extremely well but we found ways to hurt ourselves,” Peters said live on Sky Sports.

“We should have won that game. I said I was gutted in the sheds there with the boys. With the effort they put in, they should have won that game.

“Last plays should have been better, and so should our two-on-ones.”

The defeat to Warrington was KR’s second from four games.

