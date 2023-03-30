Jon Wilkin wants rid of Super League stadium names

SKY SPORTS and BBC pundit Jon Wilkin has earned a reputation for himself in recent years for being outspoken and brutally honest.

That outspokenness has obviously struck a chord with some people as the ex-St Helens forward was nominated for the Pundit of the Year earlier this year.

In Sky Sports’ newest feature The Bench, Wilkin and a guest are approached with the question: ‘what would you put on the bench?’ or, effectively, ‘what would you get rid of in rugby league and why?’

For Wilkin, that prompted a rant about stadium names – and two names in particular that he said stand out in Super League that ‘annoy’ him.

“There are a couple of names in Super League that get my goat,” Wilkin said on The Bench podcast.

“One is the Totally Wicked Stadium which sounds like 1970s surfers have come up with a stadium name.

“Someone like Korbin Sims being totally wicked and being like ‘come on mate’.

“The second one is the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, how many peoples’ hoses are broken?

“It should be Mend-Your-Drains Jungle, have you seen how flooded their car park is?

“Also if you’re going to mend hoses then why would you do it in the jungle? If there’s anywhere that doesn’t need their hoses mended, it’s that.”

Of course, for sponsorship purposes, such names are integral to the running of a business as well as giving much-needed finances to a particular club.