Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth in staunch defence of Corey Hall-Will Dagger transfer

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has defended the decision to swap Corey Hall for Will Dagger with Hull KR.

The news came as quite a shock earlier in the week when the swap deal was concluded, with Hall one of Wakefield’s brightest young talents.

However, Applegarth has explained why the transfer was necessary.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that we are desperate for a fullback that is established,” Applegarth said.

“As much as I do like throwing youngsters in like we did with Robbie Butterworth, we have to do what’s right for the club and the players.

“We need some short-term solutions here and now, we have to be creative in how we go about getting players in.

“It’s no secret we haven’t spent the cap, so when it came up that we could get a player like Will Dagger in but that it would cost us a player like Corey Hall, we had to do what’s right for the club in the short-term and long-term.

Applegarth understands fans’ concerns regarding the exit of Hall after being one of Trinity’s bright sparks in recent seasons.

“100% (understand fans’ concerns), in an ideal world we keep Corey and get Will Dagger in, but we are not in an ideal world we are in the real world,” Applegarth continued.

“I fully understand the fans’ frustrations. My job as head coach is to come up with solutions to options that get presented to us.

“That’s the option I got presented with and I thought it was the right thing to do in terms of we get a fullback in that we need.

“Anyone can see our attack has been very clunky, we have been struggling there.”

It doesn’t get much easier for Applegarth and Dagger with an away clash at St Helens tomorrow night.