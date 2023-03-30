Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Thomas Mikaele set for last appearance

WARRINGTON WOLVES host Hull FC on Saturday afternoon at the MKM Stadium, a game that will be live on Channel 4.
Warrington are currently unbeaten with Daryl Powell’s men casting aside all and sundry in their race to the top of the Super League table.
Hull, meanwhile, are in disarray following four losses in a row, with the Black and Whites’ latest loss coming at home against Leigh Leopards last weekend.
Team news and injuries
This is likely to be Thomas Mikaele’s last game in a Warrington shirt, with the prop set to return home in the near future. Josh Thewlis could be back for Warrington, but will he displace an in-form Matty Russell? Josh Drinkwater is also expected to be back after missing last week’s win.
Hull are set to be without halfback Ben McNamara for a longer period of time after a training problem, whilst Ligi Sao is banned and Cam Scott injured. Jordan Lane and Nick Staveley come in.
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
12 Matty Nicholson
14 Sam Kasiano
15 Joe Philbin
16 Danny Walker
17 Gil Dudson
18 Tom Mikaele
21 Greg Minikin
23 Tom Whitehead
24 Luke Thomas
25 Leon Hayes
31 Jamie Reddecliff
34 Matty Russell
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
1 Tex Hoy
2 Adam Swift
3 Carlos Tuimavave
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
7 Jake Clifford
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
16 Kane Evans
20 Jack Brown
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
27 Will Gardiner
30 Scott Taylor
31 Nick Staveley
33 Brad Dwyer
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Channel 4 from 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon with a 1pm kick-off.