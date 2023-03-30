Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Thomas Mikaele set for last appearance

WARRINGTON WOLVES host Hull FC on Saturday afternoon at the MKM Stadium, a game that will be live on Channel 4.

Warrington are currently unbeaten with Daryl Powell’s men casting aside all and sundry in their race to the top of the Super League table.

Hull, meanwhile, are in disarray following four losses in a row, with the Black and Whites’ latest loss coming at home against Leigh Leopards last weekend.

Team news and injuries

This is likely to be Thomas Mikaele’s last game in a Warrington shirt, with the prop set to return home in the near future. Josh Thewlis could be back for Warrington, but will he displace an in-form Matty Russell? Josh Drinkwater is also expected to be back after missing last week’s win.

Hull are set to be without halfback Ben McNamara for a longer period of time after a training problem, whilst Ligi Sao is banned and Cam Scott injured. Jordan Lane and Nick Staveley come in.

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

14 Sam Kasiano

15 Joe Philbin

16 Danny Walker

17 Gil Dudson

18 Tom Mikaele

21 Greg Minikin

23 Tom Whitehead

24 Luke Thomas

25 Leon Hayes

31 Jamie Reddecliff

34 Matty Russell

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

7 Jake Clifford

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

16 Kane Evans

20 Jack Brown

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

27 Will Gardiner

30 Scott Taylor

31 Nick Staveley

33 Brad Dwyer

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 4 from 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon with a 1pm kick-off.