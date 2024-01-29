Jonny Lomax ready to embrace challenge of replacing James Roby as St Helens captain

JONNY LOMAX is ready to embrace the challenge of replacing St Helens icon James Roby as the club’s captain.

Roby retired at the end of last season after an extraordinary one-club career, and halfback Lomax is the man picked to succeed him as leader on the field.

The 33-year-old has himself been an outstanding figure in Saints’ recent success, scoring 133 tries in 341 matches across 15 seasons.

Lomax has played in four Super League Grand Final triumphs – all skippered by Roby – and said: “Sometimes having a tough act to follow can get the most out of you.

“Like when people say that you can’t do things on the field, you’ve got that bit of stubbornness, that (attitude) of ‘come on, we’ll get after it’.

“Following on from Robes, it’s a huge ask, but he was a good person to learn from at the same time and he’s taught me some good lessons along the way.”

The appointment continues as a journey that has taken Lomax from St Helens fan, to Academy graduate, first-team star and now captain.

“I am a boyhood Saints fan and I stood on the terraces at Knowsley Road, so it’s quite nice to take over that mantle,” he added.

“It’s a huge honour and I’m proud of it. I hope to do everybody else proud as well with what we can do in the season ahead.”

Head coach Paul Wellens, himself a former Saints captain, said Lomax, who has also penned a contract extension until the end of 2026, had fully earned the captaincy.

“He has been an integral part of the club’s recent success and for many years now has held and driven the very highest standard,” said Wellens.

“As head coach I don’t feel I’m giving Jonny an opportunity. I very much feel like this is an opportunity he has earned and I know that he will be immensely proud to lead the team in 2024.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.