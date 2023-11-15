Jonny Wilkinson reveals which Super League club he almost joined

RUGBY UNION hero Jonny Wilkinson is most famously known for his winning drop goal that secured the World Cup for England back in 2003.

However with a kicking game that wouldn’t have looked out of place in rugby league, Wilkinson revealed his love for the 13-man game in Rob Burrow’s new podcast Seven.

Alongside professing his admiration for league, Wilkinson also explained how he had a chance to join Wigan Warriors.

“It’s mad, I probably watch more rugby league than I do rugby union. It’s been like that for a long time,” Wilkinson told Burrow.

“I always wondered, ‘Could I do it?’ I always wondered if I could adapt and I had an opportunity.

“I was injured for so long I had a couple of opportunities. They were largely just thrown out there to help me out. I was told: ‘look, after your injuries, do you want to come and do a summer with us?’

“It was just a few months around the Wigan team at the time. And there was part of me that thought I’d love to go find out. The only issue was that had I re-injured, the rest of my career was gone. Clubs who’d employed me would never have let that go.”

In recent times, it has been Owen Farrell that has been linked most closely with a move to Wigan, but that speculation has died down after the fly-half was pictured in his Saracens club kit.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.