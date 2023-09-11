Jordan Abdull makes triumphant Hull KR return as Willie Peters lays out plans for halfback

JORDAN ABDULL was back in the Hull KR squad for last week’s game at Huddersfield Giants, coming off the bench after half an hour and scoring a try within three minutes.

Abdull suffered a hamstring injury in a defeat by Catalans Dragons in France in June, and head coach Willie Peters said of the former Hull FC and London Broncos man: “It’s great to have a player of his ability back.

“At one stage, we thought that was it for this season, so this is a bonus, and our medical team have done a great job to get him to this point without surgery.

“Unfortunately Jordan has had a few injury problems in recent seasons, and we want him to put a few games together, both in terms of this season if he is to play in the finals if we get there, and looking longer term.

“But it’s also about us and him managing his return to minimise the chance of further issues, and the form of the other players means we don’t have to rush anything.

“Jordan is at an important stage of his career. We know what he is capable of and we obviously want him available as much as possible.

“Some injuries can’t be helped, but some can, and whatever happens regarding the next few weeks, he needs to do the right things both during the break and then in pre-season.”

Peters’ play-off chasers were missing a number of forwards against Huddersfield on Friday, with Elliot Minchella out after a head knock, James Batchelor undergoing minor elbow surgery and Jesse Sue still not completely over a hamstring issue.

The Craven Park chief hopes all three will be in contention for this Friday’s penultimate league game at home to fellow play-off chasers Salford Red Devils.

