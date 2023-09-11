Matt Peet gives credit to assistant coach for key Wigan Warriors trait in Super League bid

MATT PEET says defence is the key to their title charge as they bid to go into the Super League play-offs with the League Leaders’ Shield in their possession.

Wigan have won seven games in a row to sit top of the standings – albeit above Catalans Dragons and St Helens only on points difference – with two matches of the regular season left to play.

They host Castleford Tigers this Friday, before a trip to local rivals Leigh Leopards seven days later.

A hammering of Leeds Rhinos on Saturday underlined their credentials, but Peet was as impressed with keeping their opponents to nil (they’ve now conceded only one try in their last three matches) as much as by Wigan scoring 50 points themselves.

And he gave much of the credit for that to assistant coach and club legend Sean O’Loughlin.

“The best defensive teams generally do alright in the season – they win the comp or get to the Grand Final,” said Peet.

“It was identified as an area we needed to tighten up this year and Sean O’Loughlin has done a fantastic job.

“A lot of the work Sean does with this team goes under the radar. The way he prepares the team with the video, but also he gets his hands dirty in the wrestle room as well.

“I think it shows. We’re a very disciplined team. I think we’ve conceded the fewest penalties in Super League (the joint-fewest, alongside Leigh).

“Our defence is up there and a lot of that is Sean delivering his technical and tactical messages and us trying to be as accurate as we can in our tackling. He deserves a lot of credit.”

Peet is keen to win the League Leaders’ Shield but also knows there is a much bigger goal afterwards.

“In the situation we’re in, we should be setting an aim to hold that position,” he said of staying in top spot.

“If we play well against Castleford and Leigh, we’re going to finish top. I think it’s a realistic aim.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.