Ian Watson’s big hopes for new Huddersfield Giants signing Jack Murchie

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS coach Ian Watson has big hopes for Jack Murchie.

The 6ft 4in Australian backrower is heading for West Yorkshire, potentially to help replace his popular compatriot Chris McQueen, after being released by Parramatta Eels.

The 26-year-old former Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors player had a year remaining on his contract at the Eels, but is now free to take up a three-year Giants deal to start next season.

Ex-Queensland player McQueen is out of contract this year and considering retirement.

Murchie joined Parramatta ahead of this season and played five times, all from the bench, after three appearances for Canberra in 2018 and 2019, then 37 (with seven tries) for the Warriors.

From Batemans Bay, 170 miles South of Sydney and 90 miles East of Canberra, he played his junior rugby at New South Wales ‘Country’ club Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and later represented Australia at Under 23 level.

Giants coach Ian Watson said: “We were looking for someone who could play in that middle, second-row position.

“Jack signed for Parramatta this year, and was playing that position for them, but when you look at the Eels, they have some absolute monsters who play there, even though Jack’s no small one himself.

“If you look at some of his performances throughout his NRL career, he’s been outstanding.

“He found a place that he fitted at New Zealand Warriors and was killing it as a high-scoring backrower who could burst the line and create opportunities for others as well as himself.”

Murchie added: “I’ve been watching the team and I’m a fan of the style of footy they’ve been playing under Ian Watson.

“I’ve spoken to Ian numerous times and I’m sure that this is the right move for me. He’s a great coach and one I’m excited to play under and grow my game in Super League.”

While Murchie is their first confirmed new signing, Huddersfield are also being linked with Newcastle Knights halfback Adam Clune (Theo Fages is expected to join Catalans Dragons) and Hull FC duo, second rower Andre Savelio and winger Adam Swift.

