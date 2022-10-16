Jordan Lane eager to play for Tony Smith at Hull FC after chat over coffee

Jordan Lane says he’s already pepped up for pre-season – after enjoying a coffee with new Hull FC coach Tony Smith.

The seasoned team chief took charge of the Black and Whites last month after leaving arch-rivals Hull KR in July.

While Smith wants his new players to rest and refresh, he has already contacted them – and backrower Lane was pleased with what he heard.

“We have spoken a few times, and we also went for a coffee,” said the newly-capped England Knights international.

“The first two questions he asked were about my family life and what I’d like to do when I finish playing rugby.

“That tells me he’s more than a head coach, he’s also actively interested in getting to know each and every one of us on a deeper, personal level.

“He came across like he’s ready to get down to business and I’m really eager to start working with him once pre-season starts.”

Lane, 24, who made his debut in 2017, played in both the Knights’ recent matches, against France B and Scotland.

Les Bleus’ shadow side were beaten 18-6 in Bordeaux before the Bravehearts were seen off 28-4 in Edinburgh.

And Lane, who was selected for Knights duty last year but missed out due to a knee injury, enjoyed the experience.

“It was really good and an opportunity I was very grateful for, having missed out previously,” he told the club website.

“We went over to France, then flew back across to play Scotland, winning both games, and I took plenty away from my involvement.”

Hull have four new players on board for next season, including Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer and centre Liam Sutcliffe.

Pivot Jake Trueman is switching from Castleford and Australian fullback or halfback Tex Hoy from Newcastle Knights.

Versatile back Jake Connor has returned to Huddersfield on a three-year deal.

