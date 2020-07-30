Josh Jones concerns resolved following Hull FC exit talk

Hull FC interim coach Andy Last say the club has resolved all issues with Josh Jones.

League Express reported several months back that the Great Britain forward had asked permission to pursue a move away from the club despite only just signing a three-year deal.

Travel to the city had was though to have proven problematic, with Jones not relocating following his move from Salford.

But Last says the club has sorted the problem and Jones is focused on the season restart.

“It’s resolved at the moment,” Last said.

“Jonesy is fully committed to us. hHe’s been exceptional in lockdown, had a personal trainer and looked after his diet, he shredded a few kilos.

“He’s trained really, really well and trained hard. He’s just motivated to impact on Hull FC and committed on being the best he can between now and the end of the season.”