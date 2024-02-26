Josh Thewlis repays Sam Burgess with Warrington Wolves win after ‘mad’ two weeks

JOSH THEWLIS was pleased to end a “mad” couple of weeks with a first Warrington win under Sam Burgess.

The winger kicked six goals – having only previously kicked two in his career – as the Wolves beat Hull FC.

He had missed their season opener at Catalans the previous week after staying in England for the birth of his first child, Mila.

“My daughter was due last week so I didn’t fly out with the boys,” he told League Express.

“Sam said to me that you’re a person before you’re a player. That meant a lot, and for him to grant me the time off, I just wanted to repay him with some good performances.”

In the build-up to the Hull game, Thewlis and the rest of the Warrington squad had the chance to train with NRL champions Penrith ahead of their World Club Challenge clash against Wigan.

He said: “They’re at the top of the game. It was good to learn off them, particularly the talk and about icing our plays.

“(We spoke about) small details that we probably don’t look at as much ourselves. It’s down to what you do yourself (as a player), it’s not always about the coaching.”

Warrington were aided on their way to victory by the controversial dismissal of Hull hooker Fa’amanu Brown for an accidental clash of heads with Warrington’s Ben Currie.

“It’s the rules these days. I feel sorry for him,” said Thewlis.

“I personally don’t agree with it, I don’t think it was a red. It’s just one of those things, we all know the rules and that’s part of the game now.

“A lot of work has gone into (adapting to the new head-contact rules) but it’s not really changed my game.

“We’re still rugby players. I can’t change what I’ve done been doing for the last ten years of my life.

“For me it’s about keeping what I’m doing and trying to be squeaky clean.”

And on his goal-kicking ambitions, the 21-year-old added: “I’m working really closely with Stef Ratchford, he’s a master of kicking goals.

“I missed two tonight, which I’m not happy about, but hopefully I can nail those next week.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.