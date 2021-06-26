Junior Rugby League growing in Nigeria and Ghana

An initial three school festival has taken place in Nigeria which will lead to a further five playing as part of an outreach development programme. Lagos Haven Rugby League Club hosted the event as part of the larger NRLA youth strategy plan, iTry.

Jubril Martins Memorial Grammar School, Caro Favoured College and Toyibat High School played in the initial matches and youth coach Samson Okeowo, commented: “Lagos Haven RLFC is proud to announce the commencement of Lagos Schools Rugby League. An all Lagos schools tournament will take place towards the end of July and will be the first of its kind, marking a successful inaugural year of our Outreach programme.

“This is a huge step in cementing rugby league as a sport of choice in Nigeria and will assure future development of the game. We would like to thank Africa Plus Partners (APP), our sponsors. for making this possible. We encourage all clubs to follow suit and adopt schools into the programme as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile in Ghana, the deciding match of a three game initial junior championship series between Firm Foundation and African Warriors takes place tomorrow (Sunday) at the Legon Rugby Field in Accra. Foundation won the first game 12-0 but Warriors hit back to claim the second 14-4 to set up the winner-takes-all clash.

Ghana RLA junior coordinator, Collins Ofosu, said: “I would entreat parents, teachers and children to come on board so we train and teach them the game of rugby league and with this increase the number of clubs in the junior championship.”

This is the Year of the Rugby League World Cup