Kaide Ellis aware of need to be ‘smarter and cleaner’ in second year with Wigan Warriors

KAIDE ELLIS knows that he needs to clean up his game heading into his second season with Wigan Warriors.

Ellis enjoyed a solid first campaign in 2022 after signing from St George Illawarra Dragons, making 23 appearances and helping Wigan win the Challenge Cup and finish second in the Super League regular season.

But the Australian prop missed six games through suspension, including a single five-match ban for punching in the Warriors’ first defeat of the season away at Catalans Dragons in March.

He began the season as a regular starter but was only picked in Matt Peet’s starting 13 once in the closing three months.

“The suspension hurt me as I was sidelined for so long,” admitted 26-year-old Ellis, whose contract expires at the end of 2023, although the club holds an option to extend it by a further year.

“Players came into the side and I had to fight my way back in. I need to be smarter and cleaner but retain my presence in 2023.”

Ellis has been enjoying the pre-season so far, preparing for next term in a group of frontrowers that features fellow Australian Patrick Mago, another player entering his second year with Wigan, the experienced pair of Brad Singleton and Mike Cooper, and developing prospects in Ethan Havard and Liam Byrne.

Ellis is expecting good things to come from the Warriors’ only two fresh recruits, the England international centres Jake Wardle and Toby King.

“It’s great to be back, pre-season is tough going with lots to do in this period but enjoyable,” added Ellis.

“There are some new faces around, including Jake and Toby, whose skill levels will be great assets for the squad.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.