Kallum Watkins on the benefits of his switch to the pack at Salford Red Devils

KALLUM WATKINS believes he has become a better player for his move into the back row.

The 33-year-old has spent the majority of his career at centre, starring for Leeds across twelve first-team seasons.

But after an injury-hit start to his time at Salford, whom he joined in 2020, he was shifted into the forward pack by coach Paul Rowley.

It’s a move which has rejuvenated Watkins’ career, bringing him an England recall for the World Cup in 2022 – he now has 29 caps – and a place in the Super League Dream Team for the third time the following year.

“It has been a big move over the last couple of years and it’s not always been easy, but I do see myself as a forward now,” Watkins told Rugby League World.

“Whoever you are, you’ve got to embrace challenges like that, so when Paul gave me that chance to play a different role, I took it.

“And now it’s all about being consistent in my performances there and using that to get the best out of my team-mates.

“It’s an uncompromising position to play in and there is a lot more defence, which is a big thing for me.

“Playing there, I know that if I want to keep my spot I have to continue to play to a high standard consistently, so it will hold me to account every week.

“The style of play we have here has helped the transition as well and the way the forwards can play suits my game.

“I can still play out on the edge, get my hands on the ball and cause some problems, as I’ve always tried to do.

“But I’ve probably lost a yard of pace now, so still being able to play a similar role, but in the forwards, is good for me.

“So there are similarities to what I could do in the centre, but it is a tough position.

“Sometimes you have to play in those uncomfortable positions to get better, and I think that’s the case here.”

