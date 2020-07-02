Kallum Watkins reveals rugby union snub

Kallum Watkins has revealed he turned down an opportunity to switch codes last year.

The England centre is back in Super League with Toronto after leaving for the NRL with Gold Coast last year.

Watkins shockingly left the Rhinos last year season, where he won six Grand Finals in 12 seasons with the club, with salary cap pressures forcing a move.

He ultimately decided to head to Gold Coast but only after turning down several offers in the 15-man game, a switch that has been well-rumoured through his career.

“I had opportunities when I was about to leave Leeds,” he said.

“I felt I had to weigh up playing in the NRL or a different code and I didn’t think I was going to be ready to that and it was probably my only chance to go and play in the NRL, which had always been a big goal of mine, so if I didn’t take that chance I felt by the end of my career I may regret not going.

“In life you’re not always going to stick to the same thing, you’ll be given challenges elsewhere, it was a tough time going through that, tough to leave Leeds and not in the best way of leaving as well, things like that happen.

“That’s part and parcel of a rugby player’s career, there are loads of ups and downs. It’s how you deal with those challenges.”