Keegan Hirst confirms retirement

Keegan Hirst has announced his retirement from rugby league.

The forward, who earned national headlines in 2015 when he became the first British professional rugby league player to come out as gay, has played almost 300 professional games.

He most recently played for Halifax but had previously played for Wakefield, Dewsbury, Featherstone, Hunslet and hometown club Batley.

He had agreed to rejoin the Bulldogs for the 2021 season but has now made the decision to hang up the boots at the age of 32.

“So, I’ve decided to retire from Rugby League, the game that has been part of my life for the last 20 years,” he said.

⁣

“It’s with a touch of sadness, a hell of a lot of memories and a hell of a lot of gratitude that I say farewell to RL.⁣

⁣

“I speak a lot about living according to your values and doing what’s important to you.⁣

⁣

“That changes over time for everyone, and I myself have come to that point.⁣

⁣

“I’m moving onto the next chapter of my life, having taken so much and given so much (both ankles and a front tooth, to name a few things) to the game that has been a constant in my life for over two decades.⁣

⁣

“Do what you love for as long as you can, but don’t do it because of a sense of obligation or pleasing someone else. Nobody benefits from that.⁣”