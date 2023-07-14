Keighley Cougars add Super League prop to their ranks in bid against Championship relegation

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have added a Super League forward to their ranks for the remainder of the 2023 Championship season.

That man is Hull FC prop Matty Laidlaw who has moved on loan for the rest of the year, with the 19-year-old prop set to gain valuable game time in the second tier.

Laidlaw made his senior debut in the 2022 Magic Weekend fixture against Hull KR, and went on to make a total of eight appearances in his debut season.

The Hull FC Academy product is yet to make a senior appearance for the Black and Whites this season, but previously spent time with dual-registration partners Newcastle Thunder, making five appearances.

The West Yorkshire outfit currently sit in 11th place in the division under newly appointed head coach Matt Foster.