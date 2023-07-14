“Relegation would be absolutely devastating for us” – Andy Last admits Wakefield’s win over Wigan produced “sombre” Castleford dressing room

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has admitted that relegation from Super League at the end of 2023 “would be absolutely devastating”.

The Tigers have won just four games all year, with local rivals Wakefield Trinity breathing down his side’s neck having won three of their last four games.

And, whilst Castleford were going down 34-16 to the Leigh Leopards last weekend, Wakefield were picking up an incredible 27-26 win over the Wigan Warriors.

Now Last has conceded both results hit the players “hard”.

“Last week was one which hit the group hard. You’re up to your neck in a battle with Leigh, the game is in the balance, we have an opportunity to post some points and get the game squared up which would get the crowd engaged.

“We don’t take that opportunity and they manage to pull away from us, then the news starts to filter in that Wakefield have beaten Wigan.

“The changing room after the game was a real sombre place, but it was my job to obviously pick them up, and we’ve done that well.”

That being said, Last is keen to right the wrongs against Hull FC tomorrow, conceding that relegation would be “absolutely devastating”.

“We’ve had a couple of really good sessions this week, the boys are in good spirits and they are looking forward to the challenge of going to Hull FC on Saturday and getting a performance and result.

“Relegation would be absolutely devastating for us, we don’t want to get relegated and we are working hard on a daily basis to ensure that doesn’t happen.”