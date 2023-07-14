Andy Last confirms Super League star turned Castleford Tigers down

IT’S been a difficult number of weeks for Castleford Tigers.

Since the Magic Weekend, the West Yorkshire side has won just one game, whilst local rivals Wakefield Trinity have won three of their last four.

In doing so, Trinity have closed the gap to Castleford to just two points – and they continue to add to their squad with the signing of Hull FC man Josh Griffin.

Now, Tigers head coach Andy Last has revealed that he had a conversation with Griffin about potentially joining Castleford, but he chose Wakefield instead.

“I found out on Saturday morning, so I knew he was available,” Last said.

“We had a little conversation, but he’s obviously made the decision to go to Wakefield. That’s on Josh.”

Last did admit that recruitment is difficult at this time of the year.

“We are actively looking and trying to get the right people to come in to help our group is massively important, but the players that come in need to add value to the group and make other players better, sparking a bit of positivity.

“We are looking but it’s all about making sure we get the right person. I can’t really comment on what other teams are doing, all I know is that we are looking and we have made enquiries.

“The final part of it is getting the deal done and that’s the tough bit. Other teams have been a bit more successful in that aspect.”